Nigeria: Finally, Ihedioha Storms Supreme Court, Seeks Review of Judgment That Sacked Him

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

After weeks of sobbing over the Supreme Court judgment, Emeka Ihedioha, Monday mustered courage to approach the apex court that sacked him as governor of Imo state, to seek review of its judgment that brought in Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Disclosing this in a press conference yesterday, the executive director of Abuja Discussion Group (ADG), Manzo Abubakar said Ihedioha's legal team would be at the Supreme Court to seek a review of the judgment.

H e faulted the Supreme Court judgment, stressing that Ihedioha's decision to return to the court was part of efforts to deepen the country's democracy and explore democratic means of ensuring justice.

His words, according to TheNation: "The judgment will go down in infamy and may make Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations, if not reviewed. Section 176 (2b) of the Constitution is clear that to be declared governor, a candidate must have, not only the majority of total votes cast, but also 1/4 of the votes in 2/3 of the local governments.

"It is axiomatic that nowhere in the petition or evidence did the petitioner (Uzodinma) claim to have met the constitutional requirement of spread to be declared winner.

"We sympathise with their Lordships as mortals who are not infallible. To err is human. It would be practically impossible for any human to have read briefs and record of proceedings exceeding 5,000 pages in the matter within two hours after hearing, when it also had the pressure of time to deliver judgment in the remaining pending governorship appeals. No doubt, this accounted for the mistakes made by the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court is supreme and can creatively reinvent its rules to do justice. It is necessary to do so now more than ever to save Nigeria's democracy, constitutionalism and retrieve the judicial and justice system from its present opprobrium."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.