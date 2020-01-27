Malawi: Macra Director Caught Leaking Official Documents

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) director of broadcasting Fegus Lipenga he has been caught leaking official documents from the regulator.

Lipenga: Shoes have blown his cover

Lipenga was caught taking a picture of MACRA letter summoning s Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for hearing over a broadcast which referred to Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) as "gulu la za uchifwamba (terrorist group)".

This comes at a time when officials at the communications regulator have been complaining about the leakage of sensitive documents and information to the public.

In a letter addressed to MBC Director General dated 20th January 2020 and signed by MACRA Director General Godfrey Itaye, the regulatory body bemoans what it calls dwindling standards at the taxpayers - funded broadcaster.

Apparently unknown to Lipenga, while taking the pictures of the MBC letter for sharing on the social media , he unfortunately took the picture of the document together with his trousers and shoes that he was wearing on the said date . He circulated the whole picture without editing.

The shoes and the trousers on the picture matched the ones he wore during a public function by MACRA earlier the same day. Lipenga had posted the public function picture on his Facebook page .

Lipenga decided not to send the letter to the intended recipient first, MBC, but to leak it to the social media.

It is not known why Lipenga decided to leak the document before sending the same to the intended recipient, MBC.

Nyasa Times sources say that MBC received the MACRA letter late Friday afternoon by which time the letter was already trending on the social media for several hours.

The mainstream media Nation Publications Limited, Times Group, Zodiak Broadcasting Services and Nyasa Times had already published the contents of the MACRA letter online before MBC received it.

Several people at Macra have been fired or disciplined for eing suspected of leaking official documents and information but the practice never stopped.

There is uncertainty at MACRA regarding Lipenga's fate bearing in mind that the company's Conditions of Service do not allow this behavior.

Leakage of official documents has of late become a serious problem in the Malawi Government and most of its parastatals. Although this has been the case, no official is on record to have faced consequences over this conduct due to lack of evidence .

The Lipenga incident presents a very serious ethical challenge to the MACRA Board of Director.

Lipenga is a season broadcaster with about 15 years of experience . He once served as spokesperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission before joining MACRA.

Meanwhile, Macra has cancelled the summoning of MBC.