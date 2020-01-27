Malawi: Chimulirenji Says DPP's Popularity Still Strong, Welcomes Defectors From MCP

26 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Memory Chatonda

Vice-President Everton Chimulilenji has said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) remains popular and strong at the grassroot and called for unity of purpose to ensure continued development of the country.

Chimulirenji welcomes one of the defectors to DPP Women who claimed to have defected from MCP to join DPP at Nsenjere Primary school ground in Chikwawa Part of the crowds at at Nsenjere Primary school ground in Chikwawa

Chimulilenji made the call on Saturday during a rally he held at Nsenjere Primary School ground in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu in Chikwawa District.

The Vice-President said DPP-led administration has earmarked a number of developmental projects such as road infrastructure, teachers' houses and electrification programme to be implemented in the country.

As such, he said, there is need for people, regardless of their political, cultural and religion affiliations, to join hands in accomplishing the quest.

"President Professor Peter Mutharika is a development conscious leader and is ready to work with anyone in building the nation.

"But what is most important is to love one another and also for us to live in harmony," he said.

Chimulilenji then reiterated his continued loyalty towards Mutharika and DPP values to serve Malawians better.

He then expressed gratitude to the people in Chikwawa for not participating in demonstrations saying the current protests in some parts of the country are aimed at destroying private and public infrastructure.

DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha thanked people especially in Chikwawa for giving fresh mandate to the party president to govern the country in years to come.

"Let me assure you that government will make sure that it responds with food assistance to all hunger stricken families," he said.

Speaking earlier, Paramount Chief Lundu asked government to construct teachers' houses at Nsenjere Primary School and upgrade feeder roads to ease mobility challenges.

During the rally, DPP welcomed 350 people who have defected from the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.