Malawi to Host 2020 Cosafa U-17 Championship Again This Year

The Council for Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) has again entrusted Malawi to host the 2020 Cosafa men's Under 17 Youth Championship set for July.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu (r) and his deputy Jabber Alide at the Cosafa conference

This development comes after Malawi successfully hosted the same competition last year.

The confirmation was made during a COSAFA General Assembly which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa few days ago.

At the congress, Malawi was represented by FAM President Walter Nyamilandu, who is also COSAFA Executive Committee member, FAM 1st Vice President Jabbar Alide and General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

Other COSAFA tournaments expected to take place this year include Women's Under-17 Championship to be hosted by Mauritius in April, Men's Senior Championship to take place in Durban, South Africa [June 13 and 27] and Women's Senior Championship - Port Elizabeth, South Africa (September 11-23).

Others well be Women's Under-20 Championship - Maseru, Lesotho (December 2-12) and Men's Under-20 Championship - Port Louis, Mauritius (December 3-12).