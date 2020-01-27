Malawi: Mutharika Arrives Today With a Song of Peace

President Peter Mutharika, who left the country for London, United Kingdom (UK) a week ago to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit, returns home Sunday afternoon via Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe after he ended his tour by stressing on the need for Malawians to maintain peace and order as the country awaits the outcome of the presidential election case.

Mutharika with DPP UK wing members DPP UK wing members Mutharika in a group photo with DPP UK wing leadership

Mutharika wrapped up his tour of duty in London on Saturday when he held an audience with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) UK's Wing where he reiterated his resolve for providing leadership that lead to reconciliation and national unity.

Dr Neza Kalirani-Chatuwa, the chairperson of DPP-UK wing told reporters after the audience that they had a fruitful meeting which centred on peace and development.

According to Kalirani-Chatuwa, the President briefed the team about the situation in Malawi and what is happening from the time of elections till now.

"He also told us about demonstrations that are going on and that he is trying his best that he keeps peace in the country. Malawians are peace loving people and they have to maintain that peace," she said.

Apart from that, the audience also talked about infrastructure development, energy and education.

President Mutharika has since clinched deals such as energy, health, agriculture and tourism among others through the UK-Africa Investment Summit and the UK-Malawi Investment Forum.