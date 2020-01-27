Nigeria: Two Killed, 12 Injured in Gworza Mosque Bomb Explosion ―Sen. Ndume

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — ... Urges FG to strengthen the military, return the withdrawn Chadian forces

Former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South said that two women on suicide mission detonated bombs in a mosque located in Bulabulum ward in Gworza town within his senatorial district of Borno state

In a statement by Senator Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, the two women slipped into the mosque pretending to be there for early morning (Subuhi) prayer.

Ndume has however called on the federal government to strengthen the military by ensuring that the Chadian forces which were withdrawn recently are returned, just as he urged the Army to redeploy more soldiers to Maiduguri-Damaturu road which has been notorious for Boko Haram and kidnapping in the recent days.

The statement titled "Two Killed in Suicide Bomb Explosion in Gworza Mosque", read: "Two women on suicide mission detonated bombs early in the morning today (Sunday) in a mosque located in Bulabulum ward in Gworza town within my senatorial district of Borno state.

"According to the account of the Brigade commander in the area, the two women slipped into the mosque pretending to be there for early morning (Subuhi) prayer.

"They detonated the bombs simultaneously living two people dead and 12 others severely injured, with the mosque fully razed to rubble. Because the people were alerted early enough, the casualty was however minimized.

"The Nigerian Army thereafter swung into action, condoning off the mosque and stepping up patrol of the area as well as mounting roadblocks to search motorists to prevent further explosions.

"However, I wish to call on the military to step up security of the area, just as I enjoined the Gworza people to be more vigilant, cooperate with the military and also supply information to them, in order to forestall re-occurrence of the suicide attack.

"I wish to also call on the federal government to strengthen the military by ensuring that the Chadian forces which were withdrawn recently are returned

"It has become necessary for the Army to redeploy more soldiers to Maiduguri-Damaturu road which has been notorious for Boko Haram and kidnapping in recent days.

"That road used to be a saver and it is the only outlet linking Maiduguri to other states in the country."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.