Zimbabwe: Road Repairs Start in Flood-Hit Hwange

27 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Road and drain repairs have started in Hwange town after infrastructure worth thousands of dollars was destroyed by heavy rains recently when 139mm fell in just three hours.

The rains left 35 families homeless and roads damaged.

Hwange Colliery's corporate affairs manager Mrs Rugare Dhobbie last week said some of the affected families remain at the Colliery Guest House.

The heavy rains also flooded coal mines while electricity generation at Hwange Thermal Power Station stopped after the coal in the station bunkers became wet.

Hwange Thermal Power Station is now generating, but road repairs are on.

"The damage to property runs up to thousands of dollars and some infrastructure close to the affected area was also damaged.

"Work to repair damaged roads has already begun and efforts to ensure the drains are cleaned are currently underway. Apart from the alternative accommodation provided by HCCL's Estates department, medical services division also assisted by providing health services to the affected families.

"The demographics of affected people were collected for planning and reporting purposes," she said.

To address trauma issues, residents were counselled.

Short and long-term proposals to prevent the recurrence of similar events were also discussed.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Climate
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.