Zimbabwe: Call for Local Products to Meet Global Standards

The standards of goods produced in Mashonaland Central Province must conform to international standards.

Last Thursday, the province launched its quality forum comprising of all sectors in the economy to deal with issues of quality assurance in domestic and export products.

Quality assurance consultant Mr Alexio Maseko addressed the forum.

The province will report to the national forum on issues of standardisation, quality assurance, accreditation and scientific and legal metrology. This is in line with Government's devolution agenda of attaining broad-based economic empowerment.

"Bureau Veritas has been appointed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to carry out the verification and assessment of conformity of goods to standards that are internationally benchmarked," said Mr Maseka.

"Before, there was no coordinated approach on issues of quality resulting in the country becoming the dumping zone of sub-standard and counterfeit products.

"Now we have quality assurance testing, calibration so that consumers don't get substandard products that are harmful to them and the environment."

Ministry of Industry and Commerce provincial head Mr Martin Maswera said the province had come up with strategies premised on Government's policy that Zimbabwe is open for business.

"Our strategy places emphasis on industrialisation which is critical for sustained economic growth and development," said Mr Maswera.

Mashonaland Central Province has a population of 1 152 520 and the major economic activities include agriculture, agro-processing of citrus fruits and dairy products, mining and tourism.

Minerals mined in the province are gold, nickel, mica, chrome, cobalt, vanadium, iron ore and others.

Provincial development coordinator Mr Cosmas Chiringa said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has taken a role in devolving quality issues in line with the devolution agenda.

"For the province to contribute meaningfully to the national GDP, the issue of harmonised standard is important," he said.