Tanzania U-17 Girls Finish Off Burund

26 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

National under-17 girls' football team sailed through into the next stage of FIFA U-17 Women World Cup Qualifiers after beating their host Burundi 1-0 in Bujumbura yesterday.

It was Protasia Mbunda's long 30 meters shot in the 29th minute that won it for Bakari Shime charges.

Tanzania progresses into the next stage on 6-1 aggregate victory, following a 5-1 win in their first leg encounter in Dar es Salaam a fortnight ago.

In the yesterday's encounter Tanzania were the better side and played a cautious game.

And, after conceding, Burundi fought hard in an effort to get back into the game but resolute Tanzania defence thwarted dangers that came their way.

For Mbunda it was her second goal of the campaign. She was also on score sheet in the first leg, in which, Tanzania displayed an attractive game, winning possession in the midfield.

Aisha Masaka scored three goals; the other two goals were netted by Joyce Meshack and Mbunda.

Yesterday's away win was a clear indication that coach Shime is a man of his words as he said that a win for him was more important and it does not matter if it is home or away.

Shime clearly knew that their opponents needed to score four unanswered goals to jump into the next phase of the contest and this is why he said his tactical approach will be the same, attack their opponents from the word go and score more goals to create a mountain for them to come back. That is exactly what the team did yesterday.

Tanzania will face either Uganda or Ethiopia in the next round of the qualifiers. In the first leg match, Uganda beat Ethiopia 2-0 in Kampala. The return leg will be played today at Bahir Dar Stadium (Bahir Dar) Ethiopia.

Shime believes that the Under17 latest feat will inspire their sisters' Under-20 side in their away mission against Uganda.

Tanzania U20 national team recovered from a goal down to beat Uganda 2-1 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the 2020 Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.

Uganda took a deserved lead when Juliet Nalukenge beat her marker to score from close range but Tanzania kept pressing and managed to secure the win with goals from Diana Msewa and Opa Clement.

Shime admitted after the match that his side should have won by a huge margin had they used the chances they created.

The return leg will be played on February 1st, 2020 at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala and the winner of the two-legged tie will make it to the next round to face the winner of the match between Sierra Leone and Senegal

