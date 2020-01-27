Nigeria: Despite Incessant Killings, Kidnappings, Security Better Under Buhari - Presidency

Despite widespread killings rocking Nigeria, the presidency has said the Muhammadu Buhari administration has handled the issue of security better than previous governments.

Mr Buhari's spokespersom, Femi Adesina, made this assertion while speaking on Channels Television Sunday Politics.

He argued that compared to the previous administration "where bombs were going off 10 times a day", the situation has improved.

"We know what the situation was as at 2015 and we know what it is today. Despite the reversals in security, it is still not as bad as it used to be in this country.

"There are many redeeming sides to the security situation in the country compared to how President Buhari met it in 2015 and it is those who are affected most who can tell you, particularly, those who live in the North-east.

"If you hear Nigerian media, social media, and some international agencies, you will think it is all over in the North-east, it is not. The people living there will tell you that the difference between now and 2015 is the difference between heaven and hell," the former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors said.

Mr Adesina also asked Nigerians to be grateful to Mr Buhari and troops at the battlegrounds.

"We should be thankful and encourage those who are doing this work, they are young men and women in the frontline battling day and night," he said. "When we make it seem as if they are not doing anything, things are getting worse, they get dispirited. They need to be encouraged, that is what I am saying."

Mr Adesina also said efforts are in place to return the abducted schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, who reportedly gave birth to a son for a Boko Haram commander at the weekend.