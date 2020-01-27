Ghana: Oly Survive Allies' Raid in Hard Win

Accra Great Olympics recorded their second win in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Tema-based Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Defender Philip Sackey scored the vital goal for the club in the 28th minute when he stabbed home a loose ball after a corner kick flown to the area had created a scramble.

In a half that saw the Dade boys dominate proceedings and created several chances, the opener was seen as the one to open the floodgates for many more to follow.

However, it turned out to be what gingered Inter Allies who grew stronger and carried the game to Olympics.

What appeared a solid defensive set-up ably supported by a dynamic midfield suddenly caved in as Victorien Adebayor dictated the pace and threatened the Wonder Club with his incisive passes.

It was a wonder, indeed, how Allies failed to find the back of the net from the many close shave chances presented them from the many numerous errors committed by the home team, especially in the second half.

But Olympics would have had themselves to blame had Allies spoilt Saturday's mood as they created several chances that could have ended Allies afternoon in the first half.

Under three minutes, Olympics threatened on three occasions with striker Abdul Razak Yusif missing what the fans rose to greet as a goal.

He capitalised on a long ball to the Allies area and fired a grounder that missed the post narrowly.

Gladson Awako followed with a decent strike in the ninth minute which Allies goalkeeper, Apronti George parried to corner.

The resultant kick was headed by Haruna Jamaldeen but the defender missed narrowly.

Their efforts were however rewarded with the goal by the Man of the Match winner, Philip Sackey.

The AGOSU fans were forced to sit on tenterhooks in the second half where the Awako, Isasc Gyamfi, Sulley Ibrahim and Osei Bonsu partnership broke down and allowed Inter Allies to have more of the ball.

The introduction of Jonas Gyasi did not halt the trend as Allies raided the Oly area, but failed to find the back of the net.