Ghana: Bono East Regional Coordinating council Holds Soiree for Journalists

27 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Techiman — The Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kofi Amoakohene, last Friday, appealed to journalists to volunteer information to the security agencies, especially the police, to arrest criminals disturbing the peace of the region.

The Regional Minister who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for the Atebubu - Amantin Constituency was speaking at a press reception organised by the Regional Coordinating Council at his residence in Techiman last Friday.

The programme, attended by media practitioners from across the region and beyond, was aimed at recognising the contributions of the media to the development of the Bono East Region.

"On all counts, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) recognises the important role journalists play in sensitising the public about the programmes and activities of the Council.

"In this regard, we see you as major stakeholders for the crucial role of helping to disseminate our programmes and activities to the general public. We salute you for your good work and support for the council," Mr Amoakohene said.

Touching on some ongoing development projects in the area, he said work was progressing steadily on a new office and residential accommodation projects being embarked upon by the government.

Mr Amoakohene mentioned the construction of a three-storey office complex for the RCC, senior staff bungalows, a two-storey administrative block for regional health directorate at Atebubu, among others.

The Regional Minister also announced that work would soon begin on a number of road projects awarded on contract.

He mentioned Kintampo-Abease-Prang road, Techiman-Nkoranza - Asekye road, Amantin -Yeji road patching among other projects and called on for support of the people so as to enhance the development of the area.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

