Ghana: GLISS Students Hold Keenly Contested Debate

The Junior High School Department of the Ghana Lebanon Senior High School in Accra on Friday squared it up in an exciting debate on the motion "Parents should decide which career their children will pursue."

Ali and Abukari House students who spoke in favour of the motion scored 100 points to emerge winners ahead of Umar and Uthman House who spoke against it and scored 96 points.

The debaters were scored on 150 marks and the criteria used were confidence, eloquence and relevance of the points articulated.

The headmaster of the GLISS JHS, Alhaji Mohammed Lamin Abdul-Hamid said the debate was aimed to sensitise the students on the bone of contention between parents and students and to find out from them how they would respond to it, should they be put to test on the issue.

He said it was meant to create the platform for the students to appreciate debate, as they prepare themselves through the academic work into public life and also develop the confidence in the art of public speaking.

The GLISS was established in 2001 by the Ghana Islamic Society as part of its corporate social responsibility to provide quality education and moral training and discipline.