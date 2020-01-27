Ghana: GLISS Students Hold Keenly Contested Debate

27 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Junior High School Department of the Ghana Lebanon Senior High School in Accra on Friday squared it up in an exciting debate on the motion "Parents should decide which career their children will pursue."

Ali and Abukari House students who spoke in favour of the motion scored 100 points to emerge winners ahead of Umar and Uthman House who spoke against it and scored 96 points.

The debaters were scored on 150 marks and the criteria used were confidence, eloquence and relevance of the points articulated.

The headmaster of the GLISS JHS, Alhaji Mohammed Lamin Abdul-Hamid said the debate was aimed to sensitise the students on the bone of contention between parents and students and to find out from them how they would respond to it, should they be put to test on the issue.

He said it was meant to create the platform for the students to appreciate debate, as they prepare themselves through the academic work into public life and also develop the confidence in the art of public speaking.

The GLISS was established in 2001 by the Ghana Islamic Society as part of its corporate social responsibility to provide quality education and moral training and discipline.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.