Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Rolls Out Life Training Skills for Women

27 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Zanu PF party, through its Women's League, is rolling out initiatives to socially and economically empower women.

Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi said women played a critical role in society and in nation-building hence the need to capacitate them.

She said it was critical to teach women to be self-reliant since they were responsible for taking care of the family.

Sen Mohadi said they were training women to bake, manufacture soap, manage livestock and to farm.

"This week we are concentrating on areas around Beitbridge East Constituency and we will move to Beitbridge West next week.

"We are training the trainers in various skills and we expect these to impart the knowledge to their colleagues at the grassroots level.

"The trainers are being placed in groups of 10. So far we have been to Nuli (Ward 15), Lutumba (Ward 5) and Mtetengwe (ward 6)".

She said after the training, the women would be assisted with resources to carry out projects of their choice.

They were also going to construct Dutch ovens at Zezani High School and surrounding areas to ensure people in the area started accessing cheaper bread.

Sen Mohadi said the women were being assisted at ward level.

"In the coming week, we will be travelling to Zezani, Malusungane, Masera and Tongwe all in Beitbridge West Constituency.

"At the end of the programme, we expect to have changed the lives of many women in our community and we are encouraged by the uptake of our training programmes," she said.

The senator said the party and Government would keep introducing more programmes to foster development, especially in communal areas.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.