Zimbabwe: Council Rapped Over Storm-Water Drains

27 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Heather Charema in Chegutu

Chegutu Municipality has come under fire from residents for failing to clear storm-water drains in time to avert flash floods, which are adversely affecting the town.

Residents in most high-density suburbs are waking up to flooded houses, with some being trapped indoors.

The failure to clear drainage systems comes at a time the local authority is also struggling to upgrade the sewer reticulation system, resulting in raw effluent flowing onto the streets and exposing residents to diseases.

Combined Chegutu Residents and Ratepayers Association president Mr Moffat Tembo yesterday said council had failed residents.

"Our council has failed us in so many ways, but this time it is worse because of its failure to clear storm-water drains. We have sewage flowing into houses in most suburbs such as Kaguvi, Pfupajena, Forit and some parts of ZMDC," said Mr Tembo.

"Chegutu remains a cholera hotspot and we are now living in fear of disease outbreaks. The residents wanted council to solve the drainage issues before the rains started, but that could not be achieved.

"The poor drainage system is causing flooding on the town's streets and houses while damaging properties."

Some residents said the failure by council to routinely collect garbage caused the blockage of storm-water drains.

Mrs Roselyn Takawira, a resident, said: "The council is sleeping on the job. The same litter is flowing straight into those storm-water drains. They are not clearing the drainage system on time and now they are panicking."

Chegutu Mayor Councillor Henry Muchatibaya said council was working on the storm water drains but urged people to use bins and designated dumpsites to minimise storm drain blockages.

"We have deployed teams of casual workers to attend to the blocked drains starting from the Chicken Inn drain along the Bulawayo highway going to other areas and suburbs," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.