South Africa: Coega Partners With Free State Development Agency

27 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) for economic development initiatives with Lejwe Le Putswa Development Agency (LDA) in the Free State.

"The partnership will see the CDC using its extensive expertise in project management; developing and managing special economic zones; assisting LDA in developing projects such as the Thabong Industrial Park, driver training programme for youth, and developing a synthetic gas project that will turn waste to gas for power generation," the CDC said in a statement on Monday.

The main project will be the development of Thabong Industrial Park, a R69.7 million project aimed to formalise 19 businesses currently operating in the informal sector. This will create employment opportunities for more than 160 people.

The Industrial Park will enable emerging businesses to improve the quality standards of their products in order to become more competitive, expand and create employment opportunities for local communities.

This is in line with government's initiatives for economic development and the transformation of various industries.

Lejwe Le Putswa Development Agency CEO Bafunani Mnguni said the district wants to diversify its economy from the shrinking mining and agricultural sectors.

"There need to be more sectors that are introduced to increase economic development in the area, which has seen a high unemployment rate," he said.

CDC Executive Manager Bonginkosi Mthembu said Coega boasts over 20 years of experience in the industrial and economic development projects.

"The organisation has sufficient expertise and competent personnel, who can assist LDA on projects. The CDC is looking forward to woring with the Lejwe Le Putswa Development Agency.

"This is a step taken by both parties towards bringing in investors and enhancing the region's investment attraction, particularly Free State province," Mthembu said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.