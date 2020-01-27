South Africa: Motorist Arrested for Speeding

27 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the arrest of a man believed to have recorded himself driving at 300 kilometres per hour in a 120 kilometre zone.

The 36-year-old male was driving a red Audi TT on the N1 southbound in Midrand.

"Officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect," the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Sunday.

The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators.

He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.

Meanwhile, a Tshwane Metro Police Department traffic officer is set to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday on charges related to corruption.

The 41-year-old was arrested at the weekend for extorting bribes from motorists.

Members of the RTMC National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks arrested the officer at the R80 off-ramp, where he was conducting his unlawful activities.

It is alleged that he was demanding R400 from motorists for violations of traffic regulations.

Members of the public are urged to report corruption and bribes on 0861 400 800 or by WhatsApp on 083 293 7989.

