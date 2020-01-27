Ghana: Salvasion Promises Fans Rhythmic Tunes

25 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

Budding Hip Hop and Afro Beats artiste, Salvasion, known in real life as Patrick Yawson, has promised fans of more rhythmic tunes this year.

The "mood" and "whine" hit maker made the promise in a conversation with The Spectator to know what he has for fans this year.

"This year, I am working hard to produce more bangers and also looking forward to make the whole world know about the brand Salvasion," he reiterated.

According to him, his hard work in the music industry would put Ghana's music industry on the forefront at international award platforms, and disclosed that his latest release this year would be an explosive one and it is soon approaching.

Bemoaning his challenges as a budding artiste, he said that it has been a problem to get his song played on most radio stations in order to enable him to reach the masses.

He urged fans to keep believing in him, and thanked them for the unflinching support given to him by sharing his music and brand to the rest of music lovers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.