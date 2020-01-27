Ghana: Central Tongu BECE Results Improved in 2019

Adidome — The Central Tongu District Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) results have improved from 34.9 per cent in 2018 to 56 per cent in 2019.

The previous year's results were below 40 per cent which have become a source of worry to the District Assembly and the District Office of Ghana Education Service.

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, Central Tongu District Chief Executive, said this in his speech during the inauguration of assembly and unit committee members at Adidome.

In all, 39 out of 40 assembly members as well as the unit committee members were sworn in by his Lordship Augustine Essah.

Mr Zonyrah attributed the improvement in the results to the collaboration between the District Assembly and District Education Directorate in enforcing its bye laws in making sure that school children did not loiter around after seven in the evening but stay at home and study.

He said education remains the backbone of the district and called on the assembly members to support their electoral areas to sustain the gains made over the period to bring back the glorious days when the district produced very good results at the BECE in the Volta Region.

The DCE reminded them also that assembly members were the pivot of development at the grassroots and advised them to ensure that their constituents remain safe and peaceful throughout the electioneering period.

"We should all be determined to sustain the peace during the December elections and shouldn't do anything to endanger the nation's peace and stability in our areas," he stressed.

Mr Sam Okudzeto, a Member of the Council of State, who read President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo's inaugural address, charged assembly members to support the assembly to bring the needed development to their people.

He also urged them to join in the implementation of government's programmes and policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, One Village One Dam, One District One Factory, to create employment for the youth.