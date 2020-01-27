Ghana: Azumah Tips Whizz-Kid for Boxing Greatness

Ghana's legendary boxing champion, Azumah Nelson has tipped young boxing sensation Joseph Awinongya Jnr for greatness, following the exploits of the 12-year-old.

Speaking to the media ahead of Awinongya's second career documentary dubbed," Fight in America, the Movement 2020," in Accra, the former world champion said the young boxer could win a world title if nurtured properly.

"The young guy has great talent and could become a world champion with the hardwork and support from his management," he stated.

He was, however, quick to add that the US-based Ghanaian should not switch nationality to fight for Ghana as he would be better off fighting in the United States.

He said there were better facilities and environment for the young chap to develop his full potential as compared to Ghana.

"The boy should be left to fight in the United States because when he comes to Ghana, things would knock things and he would not be able to achieve his ambitions," he stated.

He encouraged the young lad to continue training and be focused on the sport since that was the only way to succeed.

"The only juju in boxing is training and continuous training so I will advise the boxer to keep working hard in order to succeed," he stressed.

Also speaking about the prospects of the boxer, boxing enthusiast, Alhaji Insah Sally, said the young talent should take some lessons from Azumah in order to succeed.

"No boxer trained like Azumah and if this young talent want to go far, then he should not play with his training," he stated.

The likes of President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, George Lamptey, Sammy Anim Addo, a sports administrator and coach Carl Lokko also urged the boxer to continue working hard as he has what takes to become a world champion.

Awinongya, who started boxing at age five, is currently a two-time USA Boxing Olympics National champion; a two-time Silver Gloves National champion and a USA National Champion.

At his age, he also boosts of seven national championship feats aside other championship belts and looking forward to taking the world by storm.

Immediately, the teenager is focused on winning the Olympics and subsequently become a professional at the global stage.

The documentary would also be premiered at the United States in March, this year.