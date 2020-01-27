Ghana: Kofi Annan Legacy of Peace Concert, Tours Ghana... Other Countries

25 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Xah

The late Kofi Annan's "Legacy of Peace tour" concert is now scheduled to take place at the Goethe-Institute in Accra, Ghana, on April 29, 2020.

The concert, under the album "Shine on", is to perpetuate the peaceful memories, overtures, and actions of the late Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN)

Ivorian Musician, Constant Boty, would lead a group of internationally acclaimed musicians, and a select group of West African musicians to perform at the concert.

Other members of the team are, Mamiko Watanabe, a Jazz pianist; Daniel Prim, a percussionist and drummer, Lonnie Plaxico, bassist, and Oran Etkin, saxophonist.

The rest are, Chelsea Baratz, saxophonist, vocalist, composer, and arranger, and Marc Mommaas, a saxophonist, and improviser.

The "Legacy of Peace tour" which has the support of UNESCO and the Kofi Annan Foundation in Switzerland, is to raise awareness of the virtues of peace and cohesion among peoples.

The concert is, therefore, a celebration of peace and good leadership of Kofi Annan during his lifetime.

This vision underlies the major motivation for Constant Boty to produce the "Shine on" album, as a tribute to the former Secretary-General of the UN.

From Ghana, the group would tour Ivory-Coast, Nigeria, Mauritius, South Africa, Europe, and the USA.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

