Ghana: Nana Ama Morton - - Promoting Ghana Dishes in the Diaspora

It takes more than patriotism to passionately promote one's food and heritage in another country regardless of the challenges.

This is what social media sensation, Nana Ama Morton, affectionately called Ola Broni, had been doing for some years now in New York, USA.

Through this, she has won numerous accolades including Most Viral Video by Highlife Radio, and Best Online Food Show from 3G Awards, all in the United States of America (USA).

According to her, Ghanaians should desist from being obsessed with foreign foods and champion local ones to reduce importation of food stuffs from other countries which impacted negatively on the country's economy by contributing to the depreciation of the Cedi, the local currency.

She believed that food was a form of tourism that brought people together.

In an interview with The Spectator on her trip back home as a result of the Year of Return, she revealed her motivation behind her love for promoting Ghanaian dishes globally.

Aside promoting Ghanaian dishes, Nana Ama Morton is also into comedy skits, and is a video vixen.

Background

Nana Ama Morton was born at Cape Coast in the Central Regional capital to Mr John Madjoub, from France and Madam Kate Wilberforce, a Ghanaian.

Nana Ama, who is the third born of five children left Cape Coast at the age of eight for Tema Community 8 in the Greater Accra Region, to live with her grandmother.

Interest in cooking

At Tema, she developed an interest in cooking, as she continued helping her grandmother who was into the bakery business.

Education

Nana Ama started her educational journey at Wesley Girls' Basic School at Cape Coast, then to Datus International School, Tema.

She then proceeded to the Ghana National College for Senior High School education, where she pursued Home Economics which took her interest in cooking a notch higher.

Promotion of Ghanaian dishes

Nana Ama Morton believes that it is the duty of every Ghanaian to promote the country's cultural heritage wherever he or she lives in the world.

Aside promoting Ghanaian dishes, she encourages people to cook and desist from eating outside their homes.

According to her, cooking at home came with numerous advantages, such as healthy nutrients that promotes long life.

Family

Nana Ama Morton is married with three children, all girls, and are in the United States.

Advice

She has advised parents to inculcate the habit of cooking in their children.