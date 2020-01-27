Ghana: Make TVET Free Up to Tertiary Level - GNECC

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called on government to make Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) free up to tertiary level to encourage more youths patronise.

According to the group, TVET would ensure that the country's educational system produces graduates capable of exploring economic opportunities and contribute to Ghana' prosperity.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Kofi Asare, Chairman of GNECC, on the occasion of this year's International Day of Education.

It said TVET had the means to address the country's youth unemployment challenges which was a setback for economic prosperity, peace and security.

The statement called on stakeholders including development partners to ensure there was a smooth progression from the lowest level up to the post graduate level to assure of opportunities for career development in TVET.

It urged for a massive community outreach to change knowledge, attitudes and perceptions on TVET among parents and society in general.

Stakeholders, the statement said should strengthen career guidance systems at the basic level to encourage students to consider choosing TVET programs.

It further entreated the government to equip all TVET learning centres to ensure the quality of instruction and learning outcomes were consistent with the standards required by industry.

The statement noted that Ghana's commitment to providing quality pre-basic, basic and secondary education to Ghanaian children would be incomplete if the education did not lead to economic prosperity.