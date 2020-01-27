Ghana: GSA Sensitises Electrical Dealers On Certification

27 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has engaged members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) to brief them on certification and discuss ways to address the trade in sub-standard electric cables.

The move forms part of the GSA's public sensitisation programme to promote awareness and education on national regulation and standards for manufacturers, importers and traders.

It would further encourage dissemination of information on the authority's mandate and highlight the requirements of manufacturers, importers, distributors and traders in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr George Anti, Head, Business Development Department, GSA, said the authority's mission was to protect consumers, facilitate trade and promote industrialisation through standardisation, metrology and conformity assessment.

He said to be able to play the role effectively and achieve the best results; there was the need for support from the public, particularly traders to ensure that consumers were protected from the consumption of inferior products.

On product certification, he said, it provided confidence to consumers, regulators, industry and other interested parties that products conform to specified requirements and are safe.

Product Certification facilitates trade, market access, fair competition and consumer acceptance of products on a national, regional and international level.

It involves the issuance of a certificate or mark (or both) to demonstrate that a specific product meets a defined set of requirements for that product. The certification mark is normally found on the product packaging (label) and may also appear on the certificate issued by the certification body.

The mark carries a reference number or name of the relevant product standard against which the product has been certified.

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is mandated under the Standards Authority Act, 1973 to undertake conformity assessment activities.

Mr Kwabena Nyarko, Business Development Officer, said any one who did not comply with the law on certification, was liable on a summary conviction to a fine of not more than GH6,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years.

He said certification assured consumers that products and services were manufactured in line with national regulations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.