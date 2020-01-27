Ghana: GSA Sensitises Electrical Dealers On Certification

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has engaged members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) to brief them on certification and discuss ways to address the trade in sub-standard electric cables.

The move forms part of the GSA's public sensitisation programme to promote awareness and education on national regulation and standards for manufacturers, importers and traders.

It would further encourage dissemination of information on the authority's mandate and highlight the requirements of manufacturers, importers, distributors and traders in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr George Anti, Head, Business Development Department, GSA, said the authority's mission was to protect consumers, facilitate trade and promote industrialisation through standardisation, metrology and conformity assessment.

He said to be able to play the role effectively and achieve the best results; there was the need for support from the public, particularly traders to ensure that consumers were protected from the consumption of inferior products.

On product certification, he said, it provided confidence to consumers, regulators, industry and other interested parties that products conform to specified requirements and are safe.

Product Certification facilitates trade, market access, fair competition and consumer acceptance of products on a national, regional and international level.

It involves the issuance of a certificate or mark (or both) to demonstrate that a specific product meets a defined set of requirements for that product. The certification mark is normally found on the product packaging (label) and may also appear on the certificate issued by the certification body.

The mark carries a reference number or name of the relevant product standard against which the product has been certified.

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is mandated under the Standards Authority Act, 1973 to undertake conformity assessment activities.

Mr Kwabena Nyarko, Business Development Officer, said any one who did not comply with the law on certification, was liable on a summary conviction to a fine of not more than GH6,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years.

He said certification assured consumers that products and services were manufactured in line with national regulations.