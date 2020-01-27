Zimbabwe: Govt, World Bank in Solar Energy Pact

27 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nesia Mhaka

Government, in partnership with the World Bank, plans to introduce a competitive programme for procuring large-scale photovoltaic solar power gadgets under the recently completed National Renewable Energy Policy (NREP), to boost availability of power in the country.

The NREP focuses on the energy needs of the country from renewable resources and is aiming at securing Zimbabwe's long-term energy supply needs in a sustainable way.

Zimbabwe is battling power shortages resulting in households and some companies going for over 10 hours a day without electricity.

Zimbabwe requires about 1 800MW during peak periods, but power generation is averaging 700MW due to low water levels in Kariba Dam.

Hwange Power Station's capacity is also constrained due to old equipment.

Zimbabwe is bridging the power supply deficit with imports from the region. However, this is no longer reliable as the regional utilities are also facing their own internal supply challenges.

Shortage of foreign currency is also presenting its own fair share of constraints in importing electricity.

In a statement last week, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) -- which is a member of the World Bank Group headquartered in Washington, D.C, the United States -- said solar plants will be developed under public-private partnership.

The facilities will be developed under the World Bank's Scaling Solar programme, and are expected to contribute to Zimbabwe's plan to generate 400MW of solar by 2030.

"The Government of Zimbabwe and World Bank private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have signed an agreement for two large-scale solar projects, with a combined generation capacity of 60MW.

"Under the agreement, Zimbabwe and World Bank, the scaling-up of solar projects will support the development, tendering and financing of two utility projects in the country," reads the statement.

A lot of African countries have joined the World Bank's solar programme.

The multilateral lender has opened a tender on the African Power Platform for experts to advise the governments on a procurement programme, with an emphasis on generation asset planning.

The scope of work includes grid flexibility analysis, demand and generation forecasts, committed generation, and domestic resources assessment.

Last week, former Eskom CEO Engineer Matshela Koko said integrated electricity planning had been lacking in Zimbabwe.

"With this development, Government is sending a clear signal that it takes electricity security seriously and this security of electricity supply must come at a cost and pace that the people of Zimbabwe can afford.

"The involvement of the World Bank is extremely positive. I see this development as the beginning of big solar projects in Zimbabwe," he said.

He said 39 solar power projects with a generation capacity of 1 050MW have secured Government approval in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has cancelled seven independent power producers' (IPPs) licences after they failed to kick-start their projects as agreed.

In September last year, the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IBDZ) issued a request for proposals seeking partners for the construction of seven solar parks with a generation capacity of 235MW and two mini-hydro power plants.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Energy
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.