South Africa: Mantashe Drives Efforts to Further Improve Mine Safety

27 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)
By Onalenna Mhlongo

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to remain the driving force behind efforts to improve safety at mines.

"We will continue to engage with the executive management [of mines] to devise strategies to reduce fatalities, injuries and occupational diseases," the Minister said at the release of the 2019 mine health and safety statistics.

The sector recorded 51 fatalities in 2019 -- the lowest ever recorded in the South African mining industry.

"This is a result of concerted effort by all involved. The health and safety campaigns throughout the year have demonstrated that significant improvements in results can be achieved," Mantashe said on Friday.

The Minister stressed, however, that more still remains to be done to ensure that valuable mine workers are safe in their work environment.

"The Department [of Mineral Resources] and the Mine Health and Safety Council will host a Mine Health and Safety Summit later this year, where we will report on the implementation of milestones to improve occupational health and safety performance in the industry," Mantashe said.

To address seismic and gravity-induced fall-of-ground accidents, the department works closely with the established FOG Task Team, which comprises the Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC), the Council for Geoscience, Minerals Council South Africa, National Union of Mineworkers, Association of Mine workers and Construction Union, Solidarity, UASA and the South African Institute of Rock Engineers.

Mantashe urged mine houses to ensure they have a backup power supply in the event of power interruptions, which could result in significant risk to workers.

Monitoring and enforcing compliance with the law

In pursuit of the department's goal of zero harm, Mantashe said the implementation of the Mine Health and Safety Act remains a priority.

"We cannot afford to become complacent because of improvements we have made thus far."

In 2019, the department issued two directives to improve safety in the sector. The first was to eliminate accidents related to shafts and winders. The second was for emergency preparedness.

"On 28 February 2019, a total of 944 mine workers were trapped underground. Fortunately, miners were rescued from a second outlet in the neighbouring shaft," Mantashe said.

He urged employers and mineworkers to fully comply with these directives to avoid potential disaster and to sustain the improvements being made by the department.

The Minister said if safety directives are strictly adhered to, fire, heat and oxygen deficiencies ought to be eliminated to minimise related accidents.

"This applies when people gain access to abandoned or old mined-out areas underground," Mantashe said.

The Minister said the department continues to monitor compliance with the directive to eliminate rock-burst and rock-fall related accidents, specifically when pillar extraction or removals are performed at a mine.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.