Ghana: Northern Regional Police Apologises to Yaa-Naa

Tamale — The Northern Regional Police Command has rendered an unqualified apology to Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama for the unprofessional manner some police personnel behaved in the Gbewaa Palace a week ago.

The police officers were said to have gone to the Gbewaa Palace to arrest and assault a driver who sought refuge there.

This actionsof the police infuriated a cross section of the youth of the area who nearly took the law into their own hands as they threatened to attack the police.

This apology was contained in a statement signed and issued to press yesterday by the Northern Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Yoosa Boga.

"We wish to apologise to the Overlord of Dagbon Yaa-Naa and the entire people of the kingdom of Dagbon for the unprofessional behaviour of the five police officers at your palace," the statement said.

The regional commander said the police administration was disturbed about the behaviour of the said police officers and promised to deal with them.

The statement said the five police officers who caused the arrest have been interdicted and the command was investigating the case.

The command assured that the police administration would take steps to ensure that such an incident never happened again.

The statement said the incident was very unfortunate and the police regretted it.

The command reaffirmed their readiness to continue to respect and work cordially with the Yaa-Naa and his people in the region.