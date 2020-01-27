Ghana: Chinese Stabs Colleague to Death

Sekondi — Wei Yan Wen, a Chinese national, on Friday night allegedly stormed the residence of his compatriot, Li Biaohua, 51, at Asankragwa in the Wassa West District of the Western Region, and stabbed him to death.

Wei, according to the police, stabbed Biaohua in the chest and ribs and fled the scene.

The wife of the deceased, whose name was given as Snuping, also suffered a cut on the shoulder.

Li Biaohua and his wife were rushed to Asankrangwa Catholic Hospital for treatment, but, Biaohua died shortly on arrival while Snuping, was treated and discharged.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times, the Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said at about 11:30pm, on Friday, Wei, entered the window, which led him to Biaohua's bathroom.

She said Biaohua and the wife were apparently asleep which suggested that they struggled before the suspect succeeded in stabbing him (Biohua) several times leading to his death.

DSP Adiku narrated that the suspect threatened the wife of the deceased with a cutlass held at her throat, and forced her to open the bedroom door where he escaped.

She assured that the police were making efforts to arrest Wei.