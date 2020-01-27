Ghana: Princess Nina Championing Wearing of Smock Globally

25 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

In recent times, patronage of smock have increased with an expansion of opportunity for smock producers.

In Ghana, every household in the North has at least a smock for a certain occasion either for a funeral or cultural display or for identity.

To champion the patronage of smock, Princess Nina is adding value to African clothing and accessories by using smock fabrics which are produced from the northern sector of Ghana.

In an interview with The Spectator she said her designs dubbed SmockHub by Yintit Production is to project the pride of the north in all parts of Ghana and the world at large through its authentic production of quality smocks.

The unique handmade products produced by SmockHub include dresses, kaftans, jumpsuits, handbags, unisex smocks, fascinators, birkenstocks among others.

Most Heads of State in Ghana including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Hilla Limann, J.J Rawlings, J.A Kufuor, J. Dramani Mahama and Akufo-Addo are all smock lovers, and its wear is now a widespread among the youth.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.