Ghana: Princess Nina Championing Wearing of Smock Globally

In recent times, patronage of smock have increased with an expansion of opportunity for smock producers.

In Ghana, every household in the North has at least a smock for a certain occasion either for a funeral or cultural display or for identity.

To champion the patronage of smock, Princess Nina is adding value to African clothing and accessories by using smock fabrics which are produced from the northern sector of Ghana.

In an interview with The Spectator she said her designs dubbed SmockHub by Yintit Production is to project the pride of the north in all parts of Ghana and the world at large through its authentic production of quality smocks.

The unique handmade products produced by SmockHub include dresses, kaftans, jumpsuits, handbags, unisex smocks, fascinators, birkenstocks among others.

Most Heads of State in Ghana including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Hilla Limann, J.J Rawlings, J.A Kufuor, J. Dramani Mahama and Akufo-Addo are all smock lovers, and its wear is now a widespread among the youth.