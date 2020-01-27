Ghana: Liberty Stun wafa Away

Liberty Professionals put up a stunning performance to hand WAFA their first defeat in the season with a 2-1 away win in Match Day 6 of the Ghana Premier League at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Goals from Kyei Baffour Elvis and Alhasan Mubarsah were enough to hand Liberty three points as WAFA failed to make home advantage count.

WAFA's Konadu Yiadom brought down Kyei Baffour Elvis in the penalty box for a penalty which was expertly converted by Baffour in the 29th minute.

The home team then came back strongly but the defencemen of Liberty were resolute and denied WAFA an equaliser, heading into the break.

The Academy boys took charge of the second half and got an equaliser through substitute Agyapong Samson in the 70th minute

However, in the 79th minute, Alhasan Mubarsah restored the lead of the visitors from a fiery counter attack.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars fought back to share the spoils with regional rivals, Berekum Chelsea, in a 1-1 game at the Golden City Park, Berekum, on Saturday.

Stephen Amankonah scored from the spot in the early stages of the first half, but substitute Pious Asante Yeboah pulled parity with few minutes to end the game. The outcome keeps Chelsea on top of the table with 14points with a point separating them from second-placed Aduana Stars.

The Bono derby started on a blistering note with the league leaders dominating the exchanges.

The experienced Aduana backline caved in when Isaac Kwain handled the ball under pressure in the 17th minute. Wa-based Class One Referee Alphonso Atiapa didnot hesitate to point to the penalty spot which was expertly converted by Stephen Amankonah to give the home side a deserving 1-0 lead.