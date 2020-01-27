Ghana: Kumasi Central Market Demolition Begins February 13

27 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Demolition of the Kumasi Central Market as part of the redevelopment project will start on February 13, 2020, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has disclosed in a statement.

This, according to him, was to pave the way for construction works to begin on the 248 million-euro Kejetia phase two project expected to be completed by 2022.

Eighty one million euros for the construction of the project had been approved by government but work had been delayed over the past few months due to resettlement problems.

The regional minister, in a statement, said it was the hope of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) that all traders involved would comply with the roadmap which was collectively drawn at a meeting held to ensure the commencement of the project.

According to him, the meeting was intended to resolve outstanding issues hindering the movement of traders from the Zone One of the Central Market.

Mr Osei-Mensah revealed that the meeting was attended by all the stakeholders, including the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, O. B. Amoah, consultant of Contracta Engenharia Ltd, Avangarde Design Services, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and the leaders of the traders associations.

The statement indicated that a complaint desk will receive complaints for the minister's attention within two weeks of submission and completed by Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

"All traders without complaints on movement must immediately start moving to occupy their shops at the Kejetia Market," the statement added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Environment
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.