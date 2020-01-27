Ghana: Kumasi Central Market Demolition Begins February 13

Demolition of the Kumasi Central Market as part of the redevelopment project will start on February 13, 2020, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has disclosed in a statement.

This, according to him, was to pave the way for construction works to begin on the 248 million-euro Kejetia phase two project expected to be completed by 2022.

Eighty one million euros for the construction of the project had been approved by government but work had been delayed over the past few months due to resettlement problems.

The regional minister, in a statement, said it was the hope of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) that all traders involved would comply with the roadmap which was collectively drawn at a meeting held to ensure the commencement of the project.

According to him, the meeting was intended to resolve outstanding issues hindering the movement of traders from the Zone One of the Central Market.

Mr Osei-Mensah revealed that the meeting was attended by all the stakeholders, including the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, O. B. Amoah, consultant of Contracta Engenharia Ltd, Avangarde Design Services, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and the leaders of the traders associations.

The statement indicated that a complaint desk will receive complaints for the minister's attention within two weeks of submission and completed by Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

"All traders without complaints on movement must immediately start moving to occupy their shops at the Kejetia Market," the statement added.