Ghana: KKTR Dedicates Pushtug to President Akufo-Addo

27 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kete Krachi Timber Recovery, the Asuogyaman-based company operating the Lake Volta timber salvage concession has completed sea-worthiness trials on its new Pushtug, the MV Gifty Ohene-Konadu, which will augment water transportation services on the Lake hitherto provided to KKTR by the Volta River Authority (VRA) Marine Services unit.

The Pushtug, among other services, will in the main, be used to move barge loads of log salvaged from under the Volta Lake which weigh up to 300 tons to KKTR's lakeside sawmill at Sedorm-Yiti in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region

KKTR's Pushtug, was to be named after President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whose brain child, the One District One Factory Initiative came to realisation. However, it was named after Gifty Ohene-Konadu, National Coordinator for the One District One Factory Secretariat, because the Pushtug is female.

The Chief Executive of KKTR, Mr. Elkin Pianim said, "KKTR developing its own transport capacity is an important step in the evolution of our business, and it is only fitting that our first Pushtug be named after the President, however, it is female, so management agreed to name it after the exemplary leader of the 1D1F Secretariat, in recognition of the unstinting support 1D1F has provided KKTR to date."

KKTR operates 7 work vessels on Lake Volta, in addition to MV Gifty Ohene-Konadu at its Sedorm port in various stages of readiness, all of which will be launched in the next 6 months as it continues to expand salvage operations, in line with the company's goal of becoming the world's largest supplier of salvaged tropical timber.

According to Mr. Francis Mawuena Kalitsi, Chairman of KKTR, "our expanding presence on Lake Volta is of positive significance to the larger Lake community. For example,in times of emergency,the National Disaster Management Organizationcan call on our fleet as well to render assistance in a timely fashion as needed."

Mrs Ohene-Konadu,in an interview on phone said "This Pushtug is dedicated to the President for initiating the One District One Factory Policyand making it a reality. On behalf of the President, I wish to thank the management of KKTR for this honour. I strongly believe that this Pushtug will contribute immensely to the envisioned expansion of economic opportunity for all along the shores of Lake Volta and the country at large."

A Pushtug, otherwise known as tugboat is a small boat with a very powerful engine for pulling or towing barges and ships. MV Ohene Konadu, according Mr. Pianim, will commence full operations after all customary rituals underlocal traditions have been performed.

