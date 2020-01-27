Ghana: Renewed Chieftaincy Dispute in Kpatinga - 1 Killed, 6 Injured ... 10 Houses Torched, 5 Arrested

Kpatinga — One person has been killed while six others sustained gunshot injuries in sporadic shootings that erupted in Kpatinga in the Gusheigu District of the Northern Region, over a chieftaincy dispute, last Friday evening.

About 10 compound houses were in addition burnt to ashes in the latest hostilities, and five people had so far been arrested.

Consequently, the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) yesterday dispatched a joint team of military and police personnel to Kpatinga, a farming community, to restore law and order.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, told the Ghanaian Times that security personnel had been given firm instructions to deal drastically with anyone who would foment further trouble in the community.

However, a source told the Ghanaian Times that despite the presence of the security team in the town, fresh gunfire erupted early Sunday morning.

As at the time of filing this report at 11 am, yesterday, the source said many people in Kpatinga were still indoors for fear of being caught in the heavy shooting that could be heard everywhere.