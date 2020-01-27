Ghana: U/E Regional Minister to Contest NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Navrongo Central

27 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — The Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Tangoba Abayage, has picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary Primaries in the Navrongo Central Constituency.

The Regional Minister confirmed this to journalists during a press soiree in Bolgatanga, the regional capital.

It was the first time she had publicly expressed her intention to contest the seat and it brings to finality speculations surrounding her fate with regards to the April 2020 NPP Primaries.

Speaking to the journalists, Madam Abayage indicated that she had paid and picked the forms to contest in the impending parliamentary primaries.

"This morning, I paid GH₵2,000.00 banker's draft and picked my forms to contest the Navrongo Central Constituency parliamentary primaries," the Regional Minister confirmed.

Currently, the Navrongo Central Constituency is being held by the Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, who was re-elected in 2016 after he lost the seat to Mark Wayongo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2012 since he won the by-election in 2003.

The Regional Minister, who was Ghana's Ambassador to Italy before her subsequent nomination and appointment as the Upper East Regional Minster, would lock horns with the former Water and Sanitation Minister in the parliamentary primaries.

Madam Abayage is the first female substantive regional minister of the Upper East Region and succeeded Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari in the latter part of 2018.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

