Nigeria: Imo Rerun - APC Wins Okigwe North

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie, Temisan Amoye

Owerri — Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Miriam Onuoha has defeated Obinna Onwubuariri of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the court ordered rerun election in Okigwe North federal constituency.

When Vanguard called the state Public Relations Officer, PRO, of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Emmanuella Opara, at about 16:35 pm, yesterday, she confirmed that Onuoha of APC has won Okigwe North federal constituency.

Opara added that Uju Onwudiwe of Action Alliance, AA, also won the Njaba state constituency and defeated Charles Abia of the PDP.

But Opara said that of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East has not been announced, adding that she did not have the scores at press time.

The re-run elections were held at Okigwe North federal constituency, Oru East/Orlu/Orsu federal constituency, and Njaba state constituency.

The result obtained by Vanguard showed APC scoring 23,690 and PDP 9,710 for Okigwe North federal constituency while in Njaba state constituency, AA scored 6,142; PDP, 5,487 and APC scored 2,662 votes.

