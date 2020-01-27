Liberia: Justice Kaba Orders Senate Secretary Singbeh to Face U.S.$5 Million Corruption Case

Justice Kaba has lifted the stay order filed by Singbeh's legal team, allowing him to be prosecuted in three different courts.

Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh will now face his accusers in the over US$5 million theft case, after Associate Justice Yussif Kaba, presiding in the Chamber of the Supreme Court, refused to issue an order preventing Singbeh from answering to the accusation.

Justice Kaba on Monday, October 14, 2019, mandated courts throughout the country to stay from further proceedings into corruption cases that involved the embattled Senate Secretary, Nanborlor Singbeh.

Justice Kaba's issued the mandate at the time in order to look into Singbeh's contention that more corruption cases had been filed in several courts through-out the country against Singbeh by Hans Armstrong, a British national and the Attorney-In-Fact of two Czech brothers, Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, who hold 70 percent share in MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated.

MHM Eko-Liberia is a majority Czech-owned rock crushing company that was situated in Seekie-Ta, Weala Township, in Margibi County.

Singbeh is the president and chairman of the board of directors of the MHM Eko-Liberia Inc., where he also holds a 30 percent share.

Declining to support Singbeh's contentious for the issuance of the writ of prohibition, Justice Kaba mandated courts throughout the country, where Singbeh is to face corruption trial, to resume jurisdiction of those matters.

Kaba's order, dated December 27, 2019, copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Observer, said: "By directive of His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby mandated to resume jurisdiction and proceed in keeping with law, as the Justice has declined to issue the writ prayed for by Nanborlor Singbeh, in connection with the case."

In the two Czech brothers, Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky's corruption case, of which Singbeh was hoping for Justice Kaba to prevent him from answering to the allegation, the Miloschewskys claim that they expressed interest to establish company in Liberian that would engage in the production of crushed rocks, and Singbeh assured them that the establishment of said company could be made possible through him, under the precondition that he holds 30 percent share, while the remaining 70 percent share went to the Czech brothers.

Accordingly, the Czech brothers alleged that the parties consented and further agreed for the company to be named MHM Eko-Liberia Inc.

The Miloschewskys further claim that Singbeh opened two fraudulent accounts, one at EcoBank Liberia and the other at the Afriland First Bank, supposedly in the name of the company, to which they made transfers of US$2,495,109 and US$102,000 respectively.

They also claim that Singbeh fraudulently sought duty-free privilege without their knowledge, withdrew all of the monies from the two accounts and sold the trucks and equipment by the investors, thereby making them to sustain the total loss of US$5,062,419, representing the value of the equipment and monies withdrawn from the two bank accounts.

Minutes after Justice Kaba refused Singbeh's plea to stop him from answering to the corruption allegation, Hans Armstrong, the Attorney-In-Fact of two Czech brothers, Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky praised Kaba for refusing to accept Singbeh's plan to escape justice at Kaba's expense.

"Kaba's rejection of Singbeh's plan is a victory of justice in this country," Armstrong said.

He added "It will send a signal to the Czech brothers truly that Liberia is a country of laws and not of men, and that justice is for all and not the rich alone."

Armstrong disclosed that the Czech's brothers have been waiting for years to see to it that Singbeh faces justice for what he has done to their efforts to help build the economy and provide job opportunities for Liberians, which he alleged that Singbeh has destroyed.

Singbeh is facing accountability charges at the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia; theft of property case at the Kakata Magisterial Court, and a simple assault case at the Monrovia City Court.

All of those cases were brought by Armstrong against Singbeh.

In the Kakata Magisterial Court case, Singbeh is accused of illegally issuing a fake power-of-attorney to one Jans Holasek, a Czech national and former staff of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL); which document Holasek relied upon to withdraw US$317,500 on October 21, 2013 from the Ecobank-Liberia account of MHM Eko-Liberia, according to police charge sheet.

At the Commercial Court, Singbeh is sued to account for over US$5 million in cash and equipment transferred to him by his majority 70 percent shareholders, which they claimed Singbeh withdrew over US$2.5 million out of the company's accounts at Ecobank-Liberia and the Afriland Bank-Liberia respectively.

The trucks and equipment under litigation were purchased and shipped by the 70 percent majority shareholders, Czech brothers Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, but with an agreement of reimbursement when the company produced and sold crushed rocks, the court's record claims.

In the simple assault case at the Monrovia City Court, Armstrong complained that Singbeh, on September 3, 2019, punched him in his chest at the Salem Police Depot in Sinkor, Monrovia in the presence of on-lookers, including officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Singbeh's alleged act was committed when the police arrested Holasek, who Armstrong claims was used by Singbeh to withdraw the US$317,500 out of the account of the company at the Ecobank.

It can also be recalled that the President Pro-Tempore, Senator Abert T. Chie, disallowed court Sheriff and officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) from arresting the Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, who was ordered arrested by Magistrate Victoria Worlobah Duncan of the Kakata, Margibi County Magisterial Court.

Magistrate Duncan was presiding over the Kakata Magisterial Court, where Singbeh and several others of the senior management team of a Czech-owned company, MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated, are accused of illegal sale of heavy duty earth-moving equipment, and heavy duty trucks worth US$650,000.

Singbeh has repeatedly denied the allegation, but the police charge sheet, which contains statements believed to have been made by Holasek, and some senior employees of MHM Eko-Liberia, allegedly implicates him with the unilateral sale of some of the equipment.

At the Monrovia City Court on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Singbeh's lawyer, Cllr. Joseph Gibson, verbally told the court that President George Weah was responsible for Singbeh not being able to attend his scheduled court's hearing.

Cllr. Gibson, who appeared before the court to defend Singbeh in his simple assault charge, said that defendant Singbeh informed him that he would not appeared for his scheduled hearing, because he was in a meeting with President Weah.

"I was in another court, the Civil Law Court, when I was informed by Singbeh about his meeting with President, and so I had to abandon that case to come in here and have the court informed immediately. Therefore, I ask that you postpone the case because of the President's call," Cllr. Gibson told the court.