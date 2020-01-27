Liberia: Mercy Corps Prepares 58 Youths for Job Training

Creating employment through apprenticeship

Mercy Corps, in partnership with the Swedish Embassy in Liberia, has been running a youth program, tagged "Promoting Sustainable Partnership for Economic Transformations" (PROSPECTS) Apprenticeship, since 2017, to provide on-the-job-training, career development and youth employment for the livelihood of youths.

The program is funded by the Swedish Embassy in Liberia and implemented by Mercy Corps. Other partners are local businesses in Bong, Nimba and Montserrado Counties.

58 young people were recruited for the Phase 3 Batch 6 of the PROSPECTS apprenticeship program and will be placed at host businesses across Monrovia for job training.

During the orientation held at the YMCA, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Harry G. Doblah, Training and Quality Assurance Lead outlined several roles and responsibilities of host businesses.

He urged the businesses to provide safe and productive work environment; keep the apprentices working and provide supervision and training; monitor and approve apprentices' attendance sheets; evaluate performance and provide feedback to apprentices.

Some of the host businesses include: Girls for Change, Mipri Inc., Emalex Design Pro, Haja Kadiatu Sheriff Clinic, L&L Technology among others.

The duration for the program is three months, after which, Doblah said, participants are expected to acquire relevant work experience, improve skills and knowledge, get employment and earn regular salary.

Speaking at the orientation as Guest Speaker was YALI Alumni Liberia Chapter President, Varney Wilson. He assured the participants that there are several benefits attached to an apprenticeship program, "I will name a few: apprenticeship boosts your confidence, earns you a stipend while learning on the job, helps you discover your interests, and gain real-life experience.

Varney also encouraged the apprentices to remain focused and steadfast to the core values of their assigned entities. "I further admonish you to put in more time and create passion for the work environment. Your professional journey has begun; remain focused and go for it!"

PROSPECTS Apprenticeship is a 3-year program which began September 2017 and ends August 2020. The program has provided jobs for at least 700 youths out of 1027 enrolled participants from Bong, Nimba and Montserrado Counties.