Liberian Airports On Coronavirus Alert

27 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Roberts International Airport

In the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China, the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) and Public Health Authorities, are on the alert for any incidence in the air transportation system of Liberian Airports. As a precautionary action, the Airport Authority, informs the traveling public and clients of the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and the James Spriggs Payne Airport (JSPA) of the following public health and safety measures:

In addition to these measures, passengers/employees are advised to report sick colleagues to Port Health Authorities at these airports for further investigation.

We will appreciate your full compliance to these measures in the interest of public health and safety.

