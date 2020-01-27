Somalia: Alshabaab Executes 3 On Spying Claims

Al-Shabaab reportedly executed three men accused of spying for Somali government and allied forces.

The three were executed publicly by group's firng squad in the town of Kamsuma, Lower Juba region of Somalia.

The three identified and Muse Hussein Siyad, Hussein Mohamed Arsal and Falir Yarow Ali were charged before the group's court on claims that they were spying on behalf of Somali and other foreign

Al-Shabaab often compels locals to gather and witness the executions to instill fear and discourage them from working with security forces. This is not the first time Al-Shabaab has executed its members suspected of spying, most of them