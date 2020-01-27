Somalia: Alshabaab Executes 3 On Spying Claims

27 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab reportedly executed three men accused of spying for Somali government and allied forces.

The three were executed publicly by group's firng squad in the town of Kamsuma, Lower Juba region of Somalia.

The three identified and Muse Hussein Siyad, Hussein Mohamed Arsal and Falir Yarow Ali were charged before the group's court on claims that they were spying on behalf of Somali and other foreign

Al-Shabaab often compels locals to gather and witness the executions to instill fear and discourage them from working with security forces. This is not the first time Al-Shabaab has executed its members suspected of spying, most of them

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Conflict
East Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.