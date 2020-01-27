Zimbabwe: Njube Teacher Still On the Run

27 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nqobile Tshili

Police say a Njube High School teacher who allegedly incited pupils to demonstrate against an increase in fees and teachers' poor salaries last Monday, is still on the run.

Brian Mutsiba, a science teacher at the school, allegedly incited 153 pupils to march from their school in Njube suburb claiming teachers had abandoned lessons due to poor salaries. The pupils left their school and marched to Masiyephambili Drive before heading towards the city centre.

They made a U-turn near Entumbane Complex after their headmaster ordered them to return to school.

Prior to taking to the streets, the pupils are said to have pulled down the national flag and used it to wipe their shoes before waving it around.

Mutsiba is said to have ditched the learners at the school gate before vanishing.

The teacher is wanted by police to answer to charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace, or bigotry and insulting the flag.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Friday that they are yet to locate Mutsiba.

"We have not arrested the teacher and investigations to locate him are still on going," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police were working with Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to get to the bottom of the matter.

Bulawayo acting provincial education director Mrs Olicah Kaira could not be reached for comment.

She said she was going to submit a report to Education Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.