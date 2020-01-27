Zimbabwe: Historic Boxing Fight for Zim

Zimbabwe is set to host a historic first World Africa Boxing Association (WABA) Supreme World Title fight pitting former three-time world champion Namibian Paulus Ambunda against Zimbabwean Tinashe Mwadziwana at City Sports Centre on Independence Day.

Ambunda and Mwadziwana will have a go at each other for the new WABA World Super Bantamweight title.

The potentially explosive title bout is part of the event dubbed Independence Boxing Bonanza, which has been organised by reputable local boxing promoter Clyde Musonda of Deltaforce Boxing in conjunction with another celebrated manager and promoter Scott Farrell.

Farrell is the CEO of Global Boxing Stars and has worked with boxers such as world champion Manny Pacquiao and current WBO world champion John Riel Casemiro among many others.

WABA president Onesimo McBride announced the historic bout in a press statement.

"History in the making as Africa's first world sanctioned body, the World Africa Boxing Association, sanctions its First World Supreme World Title pitting two of Africa's best, Paulus Ambunda [Namibia] versus Tinashe Mwadziwana [Zimbabwe]," McBride said.

"As the founding president and chairman of the board of WABA, I am delighted that Zimbabwe is taking pole position to promote the first WABA Supreme World title. This goes long way with the country's zeal and vigour in promoting Africa as a continent.

"Zimbabwe is one of the few countries in Africa that promotes the continent of Africa first as home, so I am really happy to have the first WABA World Supreme title promoted in Zimbabwe."

There are seven other interesting match-ups for the April 18 boxing fiesta with another title fight in which female Zimbabwean boxer Monalisa Sibanda defends her WIBA Continental Super lightweight title against Happy Dauda Tanzania.

In non-title fights Kagiso Bagwasi from Botswana and Zimbabwean Freeman Mabvongwe will trade leather in the welterweight division, while featherweight boxer Simbarashe Hokonya dates Steven Bagwasi, also from Bostwana.

It's an all-Zimbabwe affair in the heavyweight category with Noel Mpofu up against Simon Madanhire, while Revai Madondo takes on Malawian Ndao Chirimba.

Bongani Makorova and Tatenda Biningu (bantamweight) as well as Motswana Kutlwano Ogaketse up against Ndodana Ncube (lightweight) complete the bout card.

Musonda is excited to have a big boxing event as part of the Independence celebrations in Zimbabwe.

"For a long time, the only events that have punctuated our Independence celebrations are soccer matches and musical gigs. This time we as the boxing community thought we should diversify," he said.

"This inaugural WABA title fight is very important for our boxer because it's an opportunity for him to achieve world champion status. You also have to fight the best to be the best.

"For Ambunda, he is doing it for Africa because the belts he has won in the past do not have much to do with his continent. So both stand to benefit by taking part in this first ever WABA supreme championship," Musonda added.

Farrell is keen to make the Independence Boxing Bonanza a resounding success while he is also looking to help Zimbabwe boxing continue to grow.

"When Mr Musonda approached me to assist him putting together a fight card and event in Zimbabwe, I was happy to be involved. I am going to assist him to market the show and set a plan to take his promotion to the next level," said the CEO of Global Boxing Stars.