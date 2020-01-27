Tanzania: Majaliwa Warns Police Against Arbitrary Investors Arrest

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered security organs to refrain from frustrating investors in the mining sector, by avoiding arbitrary and unnecessary arrests.

Mr Majaliwa said there have been incidences recently where investors have been blaming law enforcers for using harsh language when they get arrested --a move that has been frustrating the investors, which undermines investment efforts.

The Premier issued the directive when officiating the closing of a two-day seminar, organised by the Ministry of Minerals for security organs, on how best to protect the country's mineral resources.

The seminar drew the participation of all Regional Police Commanders (RPCs), Regional Crime Officers (RCOs) and Regional Security Officers (RSOs) countrywide.

"I understand that whenever investors are arrested, it is because security organs need to get crucial information regarding criminal activities but harsh treatment is not proper because you need to equally respect people who come all the way from outside the country seeking to invest in the country," he said.

The Premier urged security organs to ensure that mineral resources were not smuggled outside the country, as he also warned against disturbing businesspersons transporting their minerals in the regional markets.

On foreign investors, Mr Majaliwa warned the government would not tolerate those humiliating local employees by offering them poor salaries at the expense of expatriates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He directed labour officers to ensure they protect the rights of employees in mining companies including salaries, social security funds as well as receiving their golden handshake after retirement.

According to the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Minerals, Prof Simon Msanjila, during a two-day seminar security officials were taken through the Mining Act 2010 and its amendments of 2017 as well as their statutory regulations of 2018, position of defence and security organs in the supervision of mineral resources, mining businesses and their challenges and regulations in running mining markets, among others.

Earlier, the Minister for Minerals, Dotto Biteko said similar seminars would be rolled out in all regions and districts, adding that those who received training in Dodoma would be ambassadors in attracting more investment in the country.

He said the government was committed to curbing mineral smuggling and controlling counterfeit minerals from entering the country, that is why his ministry provided training to security organs. According to the minister, the mining sector continues to excel in the country by contributing to the state coffers.

"During 2016/2017 financial year, the sector contributed to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) about 3.3per cent, but in 2018/2019 the sector contributed 5.1per cent," he said.