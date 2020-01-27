Zimbabwe: Cosafa Humiliates Zifa

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) delegations led by association president Felton Kamambo suffered a humiliating snub after they were denied entry into the Cosafa annual general meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday.

Cosafa had written to Zifa last week barring them from attending the regional event over the non-payment of financial dues supremo.

But Kamambo defiantly made the trip to South Africa along with acting vice-president Philemon Machana, CEO Joseph Mamutse and lawyer Chenaimoyo Gumiro Phillip.

Zifa wanted to push the motion to remove Cosafa supremo Phillip Chiyangwa from Cosafa's top job on allegations of corruption and fraud.

It is understood that the Cosafa executive committee adopted a decision to suspend Zifa from the regional body indefinitely.

The local football had hoped to get support from other member states to gate-crash into the meeting and settle their scores with Chiyangwa, but it was not to be.

The audited financial statements up to September 2019 were scrutinised and approved by the General Assembly.

According to the Cosafa website, other issues that were discussed and resolved include ratification of the Cosafa tournament plan for 2020, and approval of the Cosafa disciplinary and ethics codes

