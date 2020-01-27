Zimbabwe: Cosafa Humiliates Zifa

26 January 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) delegations led by association president Felton Kamambo suffered a humiliating snub after they were denied entry into the Cosafa annual general meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday.

Cosafa had written to Zifa last week barring them from attending the regional event over the non-payment of financial dues supremo.

But Kamambo defiantly made the trip to South Africa along with acting vice-president Philemon Machana, CEO Joseph Mamutse and lawyer Chenaimoyo Gumiro Phillip.

Zifa wanted to push the motion to remove Cosafa supremo Phillip Chiyangwa from Cosafa's top job on allegations of corruption and fraud.

It is understood that the Cosafa executive committee adopted a decision to suspend Zifa from the regional body indefinitely.

The local football had hoped to get support from other member states to gate-crash into the meeting and settle their scores with Chiyangwa, but it was not to be.

The audited financial statements up to September 2019 were scrutinised and approved by the General Assembly.

According to the Cosafa website, other issues that were discussed and resolved include ratification of the Cosafa tournament plan for 2020, and approval of the Cosafa disciplinary and ethics codes

The audited financial statements up to September 2019 were also scrutinised and approved by the General Assembly.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.