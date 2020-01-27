Ethiopia: President Meets With His Ethiopia and Eritrea Counterparts to Cement Relations

27 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo are in Eritrea for talks with President Isaias Afwerki aimed at strengthening ties in the Horn of African region.

The three are due to hold talks in Asmara on a "wide range of issues."

"I will be meeting with my brothers, the leaders of Eritrea and Somalia. President Isaias Afwerki, President Mohammed Abdullahi and I will discuss on a wide range of issues. As always, I am certain our dear and welcoming city of Asmara will make our stay delightful," PM Abiy said on Twitter.

Since taking over the Prime Minister's position, Abiy made peace with Eritrea to end years of conflict, a feat that earned him worldwide praise and contributed to his Nobel Peace Prize win in 2019.

The Ethiopian leader has met with President Afwerki severally both in Addis Ababa and in Asmara

