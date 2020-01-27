Zimbabwe: Craft Properties to Participate At United Nations Meeting

Diversified and fast-growing property development entity Craft Properties will next month take part at a major United Nations event set for Geneva, Switzerland.

Craft Properties, a subsidiary of Craft Properties Holdings, has been invited to a public hearing on Practical Implementation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to be held on February 20 this year.

Craft Properties founder and chief executive Kudakwashe Taruberekera hailed the latest development.

"This is a positive development that puts our organisation right on the international level and we expect our delegates to have the opportunity to interact with the international community of business, economy and science leaders at an institution having special consultative status at the Economic and Social Council [ECOSOC]," he told Standard Style.

Organisers of the event, Europe Business Assembly, encourages regional business, science, education and healthcare elite to support and promote United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

"This will enable our team to participate in valuable dialogue on the implementation of the said goals, other international agreements and programmes in the field of sustainable development," Taruberekera said.

"Craft Properties will have the opportunity to discuss how to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals policy into current business models in Zimbabwe, how to combine the principles of SDGs and economic benefits, as well as demonstrate their achievements in this area.

"Craft Properties will get a chance to speak during the hearing on How businesses participate in solving unemployment problems and raising standards of living of fellow citizens," Taruberekera said.

Various organisations will also make their presentations on several other topics during the public hearing.

Meanwhile, delegates representing Craft Properties in Geneva will proceed to Frankfurt, Germany, to attend the International Arch of Europe for Technology and Leadership in Quality to be held from February 29 to March 1, 2020.

"It appears as if 2020 will be a busy year for the organisation on the international scene as various meetings are already on the schedule," Taruberekera said.

Craft Properties will this year participate at various global fora, including the Worldwide Quality Business Seminar set for March 28, 2020.

Officials from the company will also attend the East African Investment Business Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 1 and 2 this year.

Taruberekera and his team will also attend the Institute of Directors - Achievements Business Forum in London, UK, on April 17 before participating at the Solar Business Expo in Canada on June 16 and the ATIGS Business Conference in Dubai on October 28 and 29, 2020.

Craft Properties in conjunction with its sister company, Craft Properties USA LLC in the United States, will also take advantage of these international exposures to interact with the international business community with the aim of bringing a significant number of investors to Zimbabwe in the year 2020.

"We are not going to participate in all these forums for our benefit only, but for Zimbabwe and its people because we selflessly put the needs of others before our own needs," he said.

"As we do so, we also work to support the dreams, goals and loving acts of those people, others begin to take notice of us and how quietly we make the world a better place."

The property entity is concurrently undertaking US$15 million housing project that includes a high-density housing development and an agricultural and residential plots development.

The high-density project - Holyland High-Density Suburb - comprises 1 573 residential stands in Kadoma valued at more than US$10m.

The project is part of a 60-hectare piece of land at subdivision of Stand No1 of Subdivision A of Railway Farm 8 in Kadoma.

This an innovative project to boost high-density accommodation provision in Kadoma with a mixture of retail shops, primary schools, low income-earning housing stands and entertainment space offering residents and visitors a New Age accommodation experience.