Kenya: Why Men Who Get Home Early Have Been Branded 'Professional Cheaters'

26 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

A Kenyan woman has come out to claim that men who get home early are 'professional cheaters'.

In her tweet, Tabitha Kanyungu said men who arrive home from work by 6pm carrying household items and help with house chores, children's homework and putting babies to bed are cheaters.

Kanyungu claimed that such men usually engage in sexual escapades with their girlfriends during the day, especially during the lunch breaks, and only go home early to conceal their action.

She however warned the culprits that their days are numbered.

Men who r home by 6, bring milk, meat, help with the kids homework, put baby to sleep, usually have sex during the day... with their girlfriends. Sana sana saa saba hadi saa Tisa. Your day of being caught is around the corner.

-- Tabitha Kanyungu (@Tabbykanyungu) January 23, 2020

Her claims divided opinion on social media. While some agreed with her, others said that her claims will be a topic of discussion during the next 'men's conference'.

Ha ha ha ha 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Tabitha, your worries and insecurities will give you ulcers, don't go there, Just be a nice housewife and live long to see your greatgrandchildren.

-- Muokatene Ken (@KenMuokatene) January 23, 2020

We need to talk, you're exposing manchild sana 😀😀😂, tunaenda nyumbani mapema juu tuliulizwa kati ya kuku na mimi nani ako na akili,,!! Nikasema mimi, "na kwa nini kuku inaingia kwa Nyumba mapema kuliko wewe "🙄🙄😀😀🙌

-- Plimo Tuimengit (@KipLimo56422056) January 24, 2020

You're suspended from posting until the men's conference is concluded pic.twitter.com/SdlE8hcXLA

-- Denys Mc'ri . (@karamindi) January 24, 2020

Hii mambo si lazima uweke hapa hadharani, vitu ka hizi una inbox chairman wa men's conference, wacha kuchoma nanii 😂.

-- bernard makumbi 🇰🇪 (@benar_1) January 24, 2020

Yani we will never have peace here in Kenya, nichelewe ni shida nikuje mapema taabu bado... Aaaa..

-- Ndung'u wa sarry Hsc (@Wanjikuson) January 24, 2020

Others were of the view that women are also guilty of doing the same.

That wisdom needs appreciation. The only problem is that you have singled out the boy child only. Women are better than men in playing this game.

-- Peter Maina (@PeteroMaina) January 24, 2020

Tuchomeane picha, na ma wife wanayo delay office in the name of kazi ilikuwa mob na jam, kumbe ni ya hio tu.

Una come home ameji spray ni kama alikuwa anau mende 😂😂

-- Ahmed j yusuf (@AJyusuf) January 24, 2020

