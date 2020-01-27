Liberia: Farmer Accuses Presidential Protocol Officer Finda Bundoo, Father of Constant Intimidation

Caldwell — A Liberian farmer, Boakai Massaquoi has accused the family of one of President Weah's Protocol Officer, Finda Bundoo of using her position to continuously harass him and his family for their property.

Mr. Massaquoi is the Chief Executive Officer of the Boakai Massaquoi Agriculture Incorporated situated in Caldwell, a suburb of Monrovia, while the disputed property is located in Louisiana Township.

According to Massaquoi, Ms. Bundoo's father, Tamba Bundoo and his (Massaquoi) uncle are involved in a land dispute, but instead of Mr. Bundoo going through the court's process, he opted to use his daughter's connection to constantly intimidate his family through torture, arbitrary arrests and unlawful incarcerations.

FrontPage Africa contacted Ms. Bundoo for response but her phone rang and she did not answer. FPA sent several text messages but did not receive any reply.

Massaquoi's Complaints' of Abuse, Torture, Unlawful Arrest

Speaking to FPA recently on his farm, Massaquoi alleged that a member of the Presidential Security Guard, the Executive Protection Service (EPS) identified as Clifford Reeves, along with Inspector Humphrey Kahn and Patrol man Paul Julu, both of the Police Support Unit (PSU) led a pickup truck filled with armed police officers to his farm.

With no writ of arrest from the court, Massaquoi said they tortured handcuffed and bundled him, along with his workers and siblings into the car and took them to the Liberia National Police (LNP) headquarters and jailed for 24 hours.

"On Tuesday, while coming from down the hill on the other side of my farm to assign my workers, I saw a police pick-up moving on excessive speed towards us. When they stopped, a short Police officer and an EPS guy from the President's details got down and ordered our arrest. There was no writ or Sheriff from the court so I asked why we are being arrested but they didn't give us any reasons," Massaquoi explained.

He continues: "So, I told them if you can't show me the writ, I will not go. The man said why I should say that to him, I will go at all costs. I disagreed and we started tussling. He then ordered his men to handcuff me. One of the officers forcefully held my hand and cuffed me, as you can see the bruise on my hand (displaying his hands). But to get my other hand, I resisted and told them they will have to drag me until my skin drops but I will not agree to be arrested without knowing the reason(s)."

He lamented that his elder brother, who, sensing the maltreatment being meted against him, advised that he should stop resisting and follow the security's order.

"Because they were beating me badly and when one of the guys took the stick to hit my leg, my elder brother told me not to resist anymore and allow them to cuff me. And then, they arrested all of us, seven in total and took us to Central (Police headquarters). At Central, they brought a writ but none of our [that were arrested] names were on the writ," he explained.

FPA contacted the Media Officer of the EPS, Philip Moore, but he said he could not comment immediately since he has no knowledge of the alleged incident.

Mr. More promised to get back to FPA when he ascertains detail information about the alleged incident.

FPA also called Police Spokesperson, Moses Carter via mobile phone but he did not answer. Our reporters went to the LNP headquarters on several occasions but was unable to meet the Police Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Massaquoi, explaining further, revealed that while at Central, the police finally issued a writ, but none of the seven people arrested was included.

The writ, according to him, was intended for his uncle, and not him and his workers. But because Officer Reeves knows him to be a relative of his uncle, Reeves led the armed officers to his farm.

He explained that his Uncle has taken Tamba Bundoo to court for his constant intimidation but Mr. Bundoo refused to abide by the court's orders and in cohort with his daughter, are using security officers to constantly intimidate them.

He also stated a group of police officers went to his uncle's farm and beat on one of his sisters and stripped her naked, and alleged in another incident, security officers led by Clifford Reeves boarded a pick-up without license plate and went to his uncle's property and fired live ammunitions behind panicked workers who attempted fleeing from the police.

'President Weah Must Hear This'

Massaquoi has vowed to take court action against the EPS officers and his cohorts for the alleged unlawful acts perpetrated against him and his family, especially his sister.

But first, he wants President Weah to take swift actions against those using their connection with the President to trample on the rights of ordinary citizens.

"I am using this medium to call on the President to be aware of how his people are treating innocent citizens who are trying to survive. Let him know if that's the pay we're getting for electing him as President, for people connected to him to be using their influence and power to step on us, the ordinary people. So, the President must here this" he said.