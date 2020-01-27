Tanzania: JPM - We're Forging Ahead

THE government has expressed its commitment to continue implementing the National Five-Year Development Plan 2016/2017-2020/2021 focusing on upholding peace and strengthening the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

Speaking at a sherry party held at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday, President John Magufuli said the country was on track in implementing the plan.

"The five-year development plan is focusing on consolidating peace and harmony, as well as strengthening the union...it is also centered on proper supervision of the economy to grow at 7.1 per cent, controlling inflation and strengthening foreign reserves," Dr Magufuli said.

He added that the government was also intending to increase revenue collections and promote the growth of economic sectors that include agriculture, tourism, minerals and air transportation, as well as attracting more investments from both local and foreign in vestors.

Dr Magufuli said that the government has been taking various measures to improve the business environment in the country such as implementation of the Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms to Improve the Business Environment.

He called upon the diplomat corps to encourage investors from their countries to invest in Tanzania because it is a viable investment destination.

Dr Magufuli outlined outstanding achievements recorded over the four years of his leadership so far, such as implementation of mega projects like the standard gauge railway from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, the 2,100-megawatt Julius Nyerere Hydropower project in the Selous Game Reserve, the construction of Terminal III of Julius Nyerere International Airport an installation of security radars in various airports, Dr Magufuli expressed gratitude to the envoys and international community for their support which has enabled the country to attain its objectives.

"I thank you for your continued support in the successful implementation of various development programmes," he noted.

He said Tanzania will continue to cooperate with foreign countries in various spheres, including development and improvement of social welfare, said Dr Magufuli.

The Head of State added that Tanzania was also participating in UN peacekeeping missions with its 2,297 peacekeepers dispatched to various hotspots across the world.

He further said that in 2020, Tanzania will continue executing its responsibilities by abiding by various international conventions such as hosting refugees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Magufuli commended the international community for its support to Tanzania in implementing voluntary repatriation of Burundi refugees.

The exercise has observed regional and international procedures and it is being done in cooperation with other stakeholders, including the Burundian government and international organisations - United Nations High Commission for Refugees and International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Dr Magufuli however expressed his disappointment over propaganda being spread to hold back efforts of sending refugees back to their home countries.

Meanwhile Dr Magufuli said that as the country was scheduled to hold general elections later this year, the government will ensure that the process is conducted fairly and peacefully.

"As you are all aware that our country will hold general elections later this year. I want to assure you that the government is well prepared to ensure that the elections will be free and fair," said President Magufuli.

Speaking on behalf of the diplomats, Comoro's Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Ahamada el Badaoui Mohamed, commended Tanzania for its notable achievements.

He said the envoys were ready to support Tanzania's efforts in curbing corruption, improving the welfare of its citizens and the implementation of the industrialisation agenda.