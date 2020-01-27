South Africa: Quick Response From the SAPS Leads to Arrest

press release

Police officers from Westville SAPS arrested a man suspected to have been involved in the killing of his 35-year-old lover.

Yesterday at 00:45, police officers were conducting patrols on Dinkelman and Shepstone Roads near KwaDabeka when they heard a woman shouting for help. The police officers from Westville SAPS immediately stopped and began to investigate. They found a woman who was bleeding profusely from a stab wound. The women pointed out her attacker who was still on the scene, before she passed away. When police approached the suspect, he attempted to throw away the knife used to stab the victim.

The suspect was questioned by the police officers leading to his arrest. It is alleged that the couple were involved in an argument which led to the man stabbing the women with a knife. The 20-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon facing murder charges.