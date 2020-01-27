South Africa: Stock Theft Suspects Appears in Kuruman Magistrates' Court

27 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects, aged 28 and 33 respectively are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrates' Court today, 27 January 2020 on a charge of stock theft. The two were arrested yesterday, 26 January 2020 by the Kuruman Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

Police investigation revealed that 15 goats were reported stolen last week from a farm near Severn. Only 14 goats were recovered in Maruping village near Kuruman, following a tip-off. The owner of the goats was elated when the police informed him that his goats which were reported stolen have been recovered. He praised the police for recovering his goats from the hands of the suspects.

The John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Commander, Major General Johan Bean commended members of the community for sharing information which led to the arrest of the suspects." We can win this war against any form of crime when community members join hands with the police in the endeavours to eradicate criminal activities in our community", he said.

